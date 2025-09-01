Left Menu

Bessent Calls for Fed Independence Amidst Trump's Criticisms

U.S. Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent emphasized the importance of Federal Reserve independence despite agreeing with President Trump's criticisms. Bessent defended Trump's potential decision to fire Fed Governor Lisa Cook amid allegations of mortgage fraud. Trump's dissatisfaction with the Fed centers on interest rates and costly renovations.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 01-09-2025 23:54 IST | Created: 01-09-2025 23:54 IST
Bessent Calls for Fed Independence Amidst Trump's Criticisms
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

U.S. Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent expressed support for the Federal Reserve's independence while acknowledging President Donald Trump's criticisms. In a candid conversation with Reuters, Bessent defended Trump's authority to dismiss Fed Governor Lisa Cook over alleged mortgage fraud.

Bessent highlighted a series of perceived missteps by the Fed, noting that while it remains an independent entity, accountability is crucial. Trump's ongoing dissatisfaction with the Fed has been evident in his frequent criticism of the institution and its chair, Jerome Powell.

Specific grievances include the Fed's hesitance to lower interest rates and the expensive renovation of its Washington headquarters. Bessent's comments underscore a delicate balance between independent monetary policy and executive feedback.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Ethanol Production Unrestricted: Boosting India's Biofuel Program

Ethanol Production Unrestricted: Boosting India's Biofuel Program

 India
2
Thrilling US Open Quarters: Osaka Dethrones Gauff, Swiatek Shines

Thrilling US Open Quarters: Osaka Dethrones Gauff, Swiatek Shines

 Global
3
Chicago Stands Strong: Resisting Federal Intervention

Chicago Stands Strong: Resisting Federal Intervention

 Global
4
Transfer Drama: Marc Guehi's Liverpool Move Collapses

Transfer Drama: Marc Guehi's Liverpool Move Collapses

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Digital inclusion drives sustainable growth but inequalities persist

Breaking the scam cycle: AI intelligence redefines digital payment safety

AI drives shift from human–machine interaction to true cooperation

Smart finance, stronger harvests: Digital inclusion powers food security

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025