China's Grand Parade: A Show of Strength and Diplomacy

Chinese President Xi Jinping will host an unprecedented military parade, drawing over 20 world leaders, including Putin and Kim Jong Un, to Beijing. Aimed at showcasing China's military prowess, the event underscores China's rising diplomatic influence amid global uncertainties and challenges the Western narrative of World War Two's history.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 02-09-2025 07:54 IST | Created: 02-09-2025 07:54 IST
China's Grand Parade: A Show of Strength and Diplomacy
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

This week, Chinese President Xi Jinping is set to oversee his nation's largest military parade, positioning Beijing as a dominant force in the post-U.S. international order. The event, taking place on September 3, marks 80 years since Japan's World War Two defeat and will feature a gathering of over 20 global leaders.

Notable attendees include Russia's Vladimir Putin and North Korea's Kim Jong Un, highlighting China's increasing diplomatic clout. The parade is not just a display of military might with advanced weaponry but also a declaration of China's regional and global leadership during these unpredictable geopolitical times.

Experts interpret the presence of Central, West, and Southeast Asian leaders as testament to China's growing influence. However, Beijing faces domestic criticism for the reported $5 billion expense, with citizens questioning the priorities of such grand displays amid pressing local needs.

(With inputs from agencies.)

