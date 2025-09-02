Amid Tariffs and Tensions: India-US Diplomatic Crossroads

In the wake of increasing diplomatic unrest between India and the United States, Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent remains optimistic that the two nations will resolve their differences. He emphasized the shared democratic values that align India more closely with the US and China than with Russia.

Bessent's criticisms focused on India's procurement of Russian crude oil, which he claims exacerbates tensions. He further highlighted the slow pace of US-India trade negotiations and pointed to tariffs imposed during the Trump administration as key obstacles.

Amidst these challenges, Bessent also discussed potential sanctions against Russia, noting that 'all options are on the table' in response to ongoing aggression in Ukraine.

(With inputs from agencies.)