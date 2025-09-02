Left Menu

BJP Accuses Congress of Voter Fraud Involvement

The BJP has accused Congress leader Pawan Khera of having dual voter IDs and alleged Rahul Gandhi is trying to cover up his party's vote theft in Bihar. The party claims a voter fraud racket is being operated and demanded Gandhi address these allegations.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 02-09-2025 13:41 IST | Created: 02-09-2025 13:41 IST
  • Country:
  • India

In a serious accusation, the BJP alleged Congress leader Pawan Khera of holding dual voter IDs, implicating a larger issue of voter fraud within the Congress party.

The BJP claims that Rahul Gandhi is running a campaign to prevent voter-roll revisions in Bihar, allegedly to conceal the party's vote manipulation activities.

Demanding answers, BJP spokesperson Pradeep Bhandari challenged Gandhi to respond to these claims and take action against Khera.

(With inputs from agencies.)

