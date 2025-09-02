BJP Accuses Congress of Voter Fraud Involvement
The BJP has accused Congress leader Pawan Khera of having dual voter IDs and alleged Rahul Gandhi is trying to cover up his party's vote theft in Bihar. The party claims a voter fraud racket is being operated and demanded Gandhi address these allegations.
In a serious accusation, the BJP alleged Congress leader Pawan Khera of holding dual voter IDs, implicating a larger issue of voter fraud within the Congress party.
The BJP claims that Rahul Gandhi is running a campaign to prevent voter-roll revisions in Bihar, allegedly to conceal the party's vote manipulation activities.
Demanding answers, BJP spokesperson Pradeep Bhandari challenged Gandhi to respond to these claims and take action against Khera.
