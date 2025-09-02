India and China Work Towards Resolving Border Tensions
Commerce and Industry Minister Piyush Goyal indicated that India and China are moving towards restoring normal relations as border disputes are addressed. During the SCO summit, leaders Modi and Xi committed to finding a fair solution and enhancing trade ties. Current FDI policies still require government approval.
India and China's relationships appear to be on the mend as ongoing border issues are being resolved. Commerce and Industry Minister Piyush Goyal expressed optimism about easing tensions between the two nations.
In the recent Shanghai Cooperation Organisation (SCO) summit, Prime Minister Modi and President Xi Jinping agreed on pursuing a 'fair and reasonable' resolution to the border conflicts and aims to bolster trade and investment, highlighting the significance of their economies in global stability.
Despite these developments, FDI applications from border-sharing countries like China still require government approval under the Press Note 3 policy, put in place since April 2020.
