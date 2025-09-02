Rahul Gandhi Gifts New Motorcycle to Bihar Youth After Yatra Mishap
Rahul Gandhi, a Congress leader, gifted a new motorcycle to Shubham Saurabh from Bihar, whose bike was lost during the 'Voter Adhikar Yatra'. Saurabh had lent his motorcycle to security personnel accompanying Gandhi. The replacement bike was presented during a stopover in Patna on September 1.
- Country:
- India
In a heartwarming gesture, Congress leader Rahul Gandhi gifted a new motorcycle to Shubham Saurabh, a resident of Bihar's Darbhanga district, after his own vehicle was lost during the 'Voter Adhikar Yatra'.
Saurabh had lent his bike to security personnel during a rally led by Gandhi in Darbhanga. Upon learning of the loss, the opposition leader personally ensured a replacement was handed over to the young man.
The handover took place in Patna on September 1 as Gandhi concluded the yatra, marking a memorable stop at the Income Tax Roundabout. Saurabh expressed gratitude for the thoughtful gesture by Rahul Gandhi, who is cementing a connection with the people through acts of kindness.
(With inputs from agencies.)
