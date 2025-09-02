Rahul Gandhi Gifts New Motorcycle to Bihar Youth After Yatra Mishap

In a heartwarming gesture, Congress leader Rahul Gandhi gifted a new motorcycle to Shubham Saurabh, a resident of Bihar's Darbhanga district, after his own vehicle was lost during the 'Voter Adhikar Yatra'.

Saurabh had lent his bike to security personnel during a rally led by Gandhi in Darbhanga. Upon learning of the loss, the opposition leader personally ensured a replacement was handed over to the young man.

The handover took place in Patna on September 1 as Gandhi concluded the yatra, marking a memorable stop at the Income Tax Roundabout. Saurabh expressed gratitude for the thoughtful gesture by Rahul Gandhi, who is cementing a connection with the people through acts of kindness.

(With inputs from agencies.)