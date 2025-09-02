BJP Alleges Congress Leader's Double Voter ID Scandal
BJP claims Congress leader Pawan Khera possesses two voter IDs and accuses Rahul Gandhi of shielding voter fraud to cover malpractice within the party. The allegations spark demands for accountability and a response from the Congress party.
Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 02-09-2025 14:16 IST | Created: 02-09-2025 14:16 IST
- India
The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) has made serious allegations against Congress leader Pawan Khera, asserting he holds two voter IDs, which they claim is part of a larger voter fraud operation meant to protect Congress interests.
Addressing the media, BJP national spokesperson Pradeep Bhandari accused Rahul Gandhi of orchestrating a campaign to hide the alleged malpractice by Congress leaders.
The BJP demands clarity and action from Rahul Gandhi, questioning if he will address the issue internally amid these scandalous claims.
(With inputs from agencies.)
