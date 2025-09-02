Kolkata Police Stops Military Truck: Accusations, Allegations, and Political Drama

Kolkata Police intercepted an army truck on Tuesday over accusations of reckless driving. The truck allegedly came close to causing an accident with a vehicle carrying the city's police commissioner. A case of dangerous driving was filed against the army driver following the incident.

The dramatic episode took place at the bustling intersection in front of the Writers' Buildings. CCTV footage clearly shows the truck dangerously swerving right, violating traffic rules. Police quickly apprehended the driver. The army officials contend that no traffic laws were broken and have denied any misconduct.

This traffic violation incident unfolded just hours after the army dismantled a Trinamool Congress protest stage in an area governed by the defense forces. Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee accused the BJP of political misuse of the army, intensifying the simmering political drama.

