Uproar in West Bengal Assembly: TMC Motion Against Alleged Attacks on Bengali-Speaking Migrants Sparks Controversy

Chaos ensued at the West Bengal Assembly as the ruling Trinamool Congress (TMC) introduced a motion against reported assaults on Bengali-speaking migrants, triggering a walkout by Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) legislators.

The clash began following Education Minister Bratya Basu's remarks comparing a recent dismantling of a TMC protest structure by the Army in Kolkata to the firing on unarmed protesters during the 1952 Bengali language movement in erstwhile East Pakistan.

Leader of the Opposition Suvendu Adhikari led the BJP walkout, accusing the government of defaming the Army and leveraging political points while equating lawful action with historic sacrifices.