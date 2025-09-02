Suspension Drama: Suvendu Adhikari vs. The West Bengal Assembly

In a heated session at the West Bengal Assembly, Speaker Biman Banerjee suspended Leader of the Opposition, Suvendu Adhikari, for the remainder of the special session. The session was convened to discuss alleged harassment of Bengali migrants in BJP-governed states.

Adhikari faced suspension after interrupting Education Minister Bratya Basu's speech, accusing him of making defamatory remarks about the Indian Army. The BJP leader's protest was denied recognition by the Speaker, sparking further unrest.

Following the suspension, BJP legislators staged a walkout, raising slogans against the ruling TMC government. Adhikari, addressing the media, claimed his suspension was unethical, urging the expunction of Basu's comments from the assembly records.

(With inputs from agencies.)