Jagan Mohan Reddy Blasts TDP for Farmer Neglect, Black Market Exploitation

YSRCP chief Jagan Mohan Reddy accused the TDP-led coalition government of neglecting farmers and enabling black-market exploitation. During his visit to onion and citrus farmers in Kadapa district, Reddy highlighted issues of inadequate support prices, resulting in massive debts for cultivators.

He claimed that under the current regime, crucial crops like onion, banana, and black gram have faced severe price collapses. Furthermore, he criticized the inadequate distribution of urea through official channels, which has forced farmers to purchase at inflated prices from the black market.

Reddy also alleged that CM N Chandrababu Naidu's retail outlets were buying onions at a fraction of their selling price, exacerbating the plight of farmers. He condemned the NDA for ending beneficial schemes like 'Annadata Sukhibhava,' crucial for farmers' financial relief.

(With inputs from agencies.)