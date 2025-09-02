Left Menu

Bihar Political Row: BJP Denounces Derogatory Remarks as PM Modi Champions Women Empowerment

Bihar BJP President Dilip Jaiswal condemned derogatory remarks against PM Modi and his late mother at a Mahagathbandhan event. He praised Modi's initiative for empowering women in Bihar. Modi responded to the insults while inaugurating a state cooperative society, criticizing Congress for hindering backward classes' progress.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 02-09-2025 17:03 IST | Created: 02-09-2025 17:03 IST
Bihar BJP President Dilip Jaiswal (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

In a compelling political narrative unfolding in Bihar, BJP President Dilip Jaiswal took a firm stand on Tuesday against the incendiary remarks hurled at Prime Minister Narendra Modi and his late mother during a Mahagathbandhan event in Darbhanga. Jaiswal described the act as the gravest sin, condemning Congress and RJD for allowing such behavior on their platform. Emphasizing the emotional toll, Jaiswal stated his stance against the chase for power at the expense of decency.

Championing Prime Minister Modi's initiatives, Jaiswal applauded financial aid targeted at empowering women in Bihar, which aims to enhance their self-reliance. In his address to an assembly, he highlighted that approximately 20 lakh women received support from the Prime Minister's scheme, marking significant progress towards gender empowerment in the region.

Earlier that day, Prime Minister Modi responded to the verbal attacks while participating in a Bihar event. He criticized the derogatory remarks aimed at him and his late mother, noting the disconnect between privileged political heirs and the struggles of the common people. Modi further censured Congress for its alleged intolerance towards the advancement of backward classes, praising the instrumental role that women played in Bihar's political transformation, particularly in overcoming RJD's influence.

(With inputs from agencies.)

