Kim Jong Un's Diplomatic Visit to Beijing
North Korean leader Kim Jong Un arrived in Beijing, meeting with Chinese officials, including Foreign Minister Wang Yi. His arrival was marked by a train consistent with his past travels. Kim expressed gratitude to Chinese President Xi Jinping for his hospitality, as reported by state media KCNA.
Devdiscourse News Desk | Seoul | Updated: 02-09-2025 17:48 IST | Created: 02-09-2025 17:48 IST
North Korean leader Kim Jong Un has made a notable visit to Beijing, where he held discussions with prominent Chinese officials, including Foreign Minister Wang Yi, according to the state media outlet KCNA.
Witnesses from Reuters observed a train marked with a North Korean flag, speculated to belong to Kim, making its way through Beijing's railway tracks earlier.
Kim extended his gratitude towards Chinese President Xi Jinping for the hospitality during the visit, as per reports from KCNA.
