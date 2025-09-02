PM Modi's Emotional Appeal: Bihar's Outcry Against Insult

Prime Minister Narendra Modi expressed profound sorrow over the alleged derogatory remarks made against his late mother during the 'Voter Adhikar Yatra' in Bihar. The incident, which involved the RJD and Congress, has sparked a strong reaction from Modi, who stated that while he might be willing to forgive, the people of Bihar would not be as lenient.

During a recent address in Delhi, Modi criticized the RJD and Congress, accusing them of disrespecting not just his mother, but the women of Bihar as a whole. He underscored that Bihar, rich in cultural traditions honoring women, will not tolerate such offenses. His statement comes as part of a broader critique of the opposition's governance, specifically recalling the problematic 'mafia raaj' period under RJD rule.

As Bihar approaches its assembly elections, Modi's remarks serve not only as a personal outcry but also as a rallying call to voters. The Prime Minister emphasized that historical failures of the Congress and its alleged inability to support leaders from backward communities reflect its current stance. The escalating rhetoric marks a pivotal moment in Bihar's political landscape.

(With inputs from agencies.)