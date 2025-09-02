BJP Government Launches 75 Welfare Programs for 'Sewa Pakhwara'

In a tribute to Prime Minister Narendra Modi's 75th birthday, the BJP government in Delhi will roll out 75 welfare programs, schemes, and projects under 'Sewa Pakhwara', according to Chief Minister Rekha Gupta.

The initiatives, aimed at providing public benefits, were described as a 'befitting reply' to opposition leaders critical of the Prime Minister and his mother, Gupta stated.

The nationwide observance of Sewa Pakhwara, from September 17 to October 2, follows controversies over insults directed at Modi's late mother during a Congress-led event in Bihar, to which Modi expressed deep hurt.