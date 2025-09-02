Left Menu

BJP Government Launches 75 Welfare Programs for 'Sewa Pakhwara'

The BJP government in Delhi announces 75 welfare schemes during 'Sewa Pakhwara' to honor Prime Minister Narendra Modi's birth anniversary. The programs aim to benefit Delhi citizens and counter criticisms from the opposition. The celebration runs from September 17 to October 2, marking Modi's 75th birthday.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 02-09-2025 17:59 IST | Created: 02-09-2025 17:59 IST
In a tribute to Prime Minister Narendra Modi's 75th birthday, the BJP government in Delhi will roll out 75 welfare programs, schemes, and projects under 'Sewa Pakhwara', according to Chief Minister Rekha Gupta.

The initiatives, aimed at providing public benefits, were described as a 'befitting reply' to opposition leaders critical of the Prime Minister and his mother, Gupta stated.

The nationwide observance of Sewa Pakhwara, from September 17 to October 2, follows controversies over insults directed at Modi's late mother during a Congress-led event in Bihar, to which Modi expressed deep hurt.

