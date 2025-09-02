Political Firestorm: Allegations Loom Over Bengal Minister
BJP leader Suvendu Adhikari accuses the West Bengal police of shielding North Bengal Development Minister Udayan Guha from responsibility in an attack on Adhikari's convoy. The High Court demands clarity on differing FIRs, as tensions rise between BJP and Trinamool Congress over the incident.
Amidst escalating political tensions, West Bengal's Opposition leader Suvendu Adhikari accused the state police of shielding Minister Udayan Guha regarding an attack on his convoy. The incident unfolded last month in Cooch Behar, a region marked by political unrest, where bulletproof vehicles were vandalized amidst protests.
In response to these grave allegations, Adhikari cited a directive from the Calcutta High Court, demanding a thorough investigation and report from the Inspector General of Police. The court order seeks clarity on the nature and integrity of FIRs filed in the case, probing if they hint at a larger conspiracy.
The incident has amplified tensions between BJP and the ruling Trinamool Congress. Despite police investigations leaning away from implicating Guha, BJP maintains that Guha orchestrated the attack. With the next Assembly polls on the horizon, the situation adds fuel to the often fiery political climate in West Bengal.
