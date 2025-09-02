Political Firestorm Erupts Over Insults to Modi's Mother

A group of influential BJP women leaders launched a fierce critique against opposition parties on Tuesday, responding to derogatory remarks aimed at Prime Minister Narendra Modi's late mother during a recent political rally in Bihar.

Delhi Chief Minister Rekha Gupta vehemently castigated Rahul Gandhi and Tejashwi Yadav, accusing them of tarnishing the political landscape and noting Modi's mother was not involved in politics, thus making the attack unwarranted.

BJP members underscored perceived shortcomings in Congress's values, citing silence from its leadership on the issue, while arrests followed the initial incident, heightening political tensions in the region.

(With inputs from agencies.)