Political Firestorm Erupts Over Insults to Modi's Mother
BJP women leaders have criticized opposition figures for abusive comments directed at Prime Minister Narendra Modi's late mother during a political event in Bihar. Modi addressed the issue publicly, while BJP leaders condemned the opposition for lowering political discourse standards. Arrests followed as tensions escalated.
A group of influential BJP women leaders launched a fierce critique against opposition parties on Tuesday, responding to derogatory remarks aimed at Prime Minister Narendra Modi's late mother during a recent political rally in Bihar.
Delhi Chief Minister Rekha Gupta vehemently castigated Rahul Gandhi and Tejashwi Yadav, accusing them of tarnishing the political landscape and noting Modi's mother was not involved in politics, thus making the attack unwarranted.
BJP members underscored perceived shortcomings in Congress's values, citing silence from its leadership on the issue, while arrests followed the initial incident, heightening political tensions in the region.
