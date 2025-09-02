Left Menu

Political Firestorm Erupts Over Insults to Modi's Mother

BJP women leaders have criticized opposition figures for abusive comments directed at Prime Minister Narendra Modi's late mother during a political event in Bihar. Modi addressed the issue publicly, while BJP leaders condemned the opposition for lowering political discourse standards. Arrests followed as tensions escalated.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 02-09-2025 19:22 IST | Created: 02-09-2025 19:22 IST
Political Firestorm Erupts Over Insults to Modi's Mother
  • Country:
  • India

A group of influential BJP women leaders launched a fierce critique against opposition parties on Tuesday, responding to derogatory remarks aimed at Prime Minister Narendra Modi's late mother during a recent political rally in Bihar.

Delhi Chief Minister Rekha Gupta vehemently castigated Rahul Gandhi and Tejashwi Yadav, accusing them of tarnishing the political landscape and noting Modi's mother was not involved in politics, thus making the attack unwarranted.

BJP members underscored perceived shortcomings in Congress's values, citing silence from its leadership on the issue, while arrests followed the initial incident, heightening political tensions in the region.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Wall Street Wobbles Amid Tariff Tensions and Investor Uncertainty

Wall Street Wobbles Amid Tariff Tensions and Investor Uncertainty

 Global
2
Honoring Excellence: SC and ST Students Shine at Dr Ambedkar National Merit Awards

Honoring Excellence: SC and ST Students Shine at Dr Ambedkar National Merit ...

 India
3
Bolton Criticizes Trump's Policies: Impact on India, Russia, and China Relations

Bolton Criticizes Trump's Policies: Impact on India, Russia, and China Relat...

 Global
4
Loftus-Cheek and Quansah Step Up: England's World Cup Qualifier Roster Update

Loftus-Cheek and Quansah Step Up: England's World Cup Qualifier Roster Updat...

 United Kingdom

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Financial inclusion and digital innovation key to empowering rural women agripreneurs

Heavy ChatGPT usage linked to lower motivation and engagement

Post-COVID era sees surge in AI adoption for green corporate strategies

Explainable AI bridges trust gap between clinicians and algorithms

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025