France Faces Fiscal Fears: A Call to Tackle Deficit
The head of France's central bank, Francois Villeroy de Galhau, urged the government to address its growing budget deficit and debt. As a vote of confidence looms, Villeroy emphasized that addressing public finances now is crucial to prevent more painful solutions in the future.
Devdiscourse News Desk | Paris | Updated: 02-09-2025 19:45 IST | Created: 02-09-2025 19:45 IST
- Country:
- France
Francois Villeroy de Galhau, the central bank head, has issued a stark warning to France: delay in addressing the swelling budget deficit and debt could lead to more severe measures down the line.
With the government at risk in an upcoming vote of confidence, Villeroy stressed the urgency of tackling public finances.
He called for a collective effort to stabilize the economy, emphasizing that immediate action would alleviate the need for harsher future interventions.
(With inputs from agencies.)
Advertisement
ALSO READ
SMP Kolkata: Boosting Nation's Economy with Stellar Cargo Growth
Indian economy performed better than all expectations with 7.8 pc growth in April-June amid global uncertainties, says PM Narendra Modi.
How Digital Platforms Are Shaping Consumer Choices in the Entertainment Economy
Thailand Advances Blue Economy with Plans for First Sovereign Blue Bond
Next gen GST reforms will absolutely set an economy open and transparent with further reduction in compliance burden: FM Sitharaman.