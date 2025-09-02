France Faces Fiscal Fears: A Call to Tackle Deficit

Francois Villeroy de Galhau, the central bank head, has issued a stark warning to France: delay in addressing the swelling budget deficit and debt could lead to more severe measures down the line.

With the government at risk in an upcoming vote of confidence, Villeroy stressed the urgency of tackling public finances.

He called for a collective effort to stabilize the economy, emphasizing that immediate action would alleviate the need for harsher future interventions.

(With inputs from agencies.)