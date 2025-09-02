Left Menu

Bihar Bandh Called to Protest Insults at PM Modi

The women's wings of NDA constituents announced a five-hour bandh in Bihar to protest insults directed at PM Modi during the Congress 'Voter Adhikar Yatra'. BJP state president Dilip Jaiswal condemned the abusive language and emphasized that the bandh aims to highlight the perceived disrespect towards Modi's mother.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Patna | Updated: 02-09-2025 20:01 IST | Created: 02-09-2025 20:01 IST
The women's wings of the NDA constituents have organized a five-hour shutdown in Bihar as a form of protest against alleged insults directed at Prime Minister Narendra Modi. The derogatory language was reportedly used during the Congress 'Voter Adhikar Yatra'.

BJP state president Dilip Jaiswal condemned the comments, stating that insults from the stage of the RJD and Congress in Darbhanga were not only an affront to the Prime Minister and his mother but an offense to all mothers. He announced the bandh at a joint press conference with leaders from all NDA constituents.

The bandh is scheduled to take place from 7 am to noon on September 4. While organizers promise minimal disruption, emergency services will not be affected. This protest highlights political tensions and aims to demand respect for high-ranking officials and their families.

(With inputs from agencies.)

