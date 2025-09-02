BJP Women Leaders Condemn 'Shameful' Comments on Modi's Mother
BJP women leaders criticized the opposition for derogatory remarks made about Prime Minister Modi's mother during a rally in Bihar, demanding apologies from Rahul Gandhi and Tejashwi Yadav. The comments have sparked a political backlash, with calls for the opposition to heed cultural respect and values.
In a dramatic political confrontation, women leaders of the BJP have lashed out at the opposition over derogatory remarks made about Prime Minister Narendra Modi's mother. This heated exchange comes in the wake of the 'Voter Adhikar Yatra' held recently in Bihar.
Union Minister Nirmala Sitharaman spearheaded the calls for an apology from Congress leader Rahul Gandhi and RJD's Tejashwi Yadav, labeling the comments as a grave insult to Indian cultural values and 'every mother' in India.
Despite the backlash, the opposition has yet to issue an apology. This incident has ignited a fiery debate on political decorum, as the BJP vowed that Bihar's electorate will 'democratically' respond to such conduct.
