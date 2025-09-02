Fiscal Feud: Himachal Pradesh's Financial Turmoil Under Scrutiny

Himachal Pradesh Chief Minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu on Tuesday criticized the former BJP government, attributing the state's financial crisis to its policies. Sukhu claimed that over Rs 5,000 crore was squandered on subsidies and benefits for industrialists, allegedly to secure election victories.

Addressing a discussion under Rule 130, Sukhu vowed to transform Himachal into a self-reliant and prosperous state by 2032. He condemned the previous government's hasty establishment of institutions and fiscal mismanagement, which he said left the state burdened with Rs 76,000 crore debt.

In response, Opposition Leader Jai Ram Thakur urged cumely solutions from Sukhu, criticizing the Congress for election promises amid known financial constraints. As debates continued, Sukhu emphasized resource mobilization, especially in hydropower, contingent on neighboring states settling debts, a strategic move signaling tough financial navigations ahead.