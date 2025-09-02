Justice Barrett's Stance: Unwavering in Roe v. Wade Overturn

In her forthcoming memoir "Listening to the Law," U.S. Supreme Court Justice Amy Coney Barrett addresses her pivotal vote in 2022 to overturn the landmark Roe v. Wade decision. This ruling, which recognized a constitutional right to abortion, has sparked widespread changes in abortion laws across multiple states.

The court's 5-4 ruling in 2022 has resulted in near-total abortion bans in many states, impacting millions of women. This shift comes despite a growing majority of Americans supporting abortion rights, according to recent polls. Barrett's appointment by President Donald Trump tipped the court towards a decisive conservative majority.

Barrett, who argues that the right to abortion is not deeply rooted in U.S. history, details her views alongside other significant rightward shifts in the court's decisions. Her public profile is set to rise with upcoming appearances, stirring further debate on her influence and the court's direction.

(With inputs from agencies.)