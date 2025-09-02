Left Menu

Farooq Abdullah Calls for Restoration of Jammu and Kashmir's Statehood

National Conference president Farooq Abdullah insists on the Indian government's promise to restore Jammu and Kashmir's statehood. Criticizing the delay since August 2019, he highlights its importance for democracy and justice in the region, urging New Delhi to fulfill its commitments urgently.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Srinagar | Updated: 02-09-2025 23:02 IST | Created: 02-09-2025 23:02 IST
Farooq Abdullah
  • Country:
  • India

In a fervent appeal to the central government, National Conference president Farooq Abdullah has reiterated the urgency of restoring statehood to Jammu and Kashmir, stressing it as a critical move towards upholding democratic principles.

Addressing party members, Abdullah expressed concern over New Delhi's delay in fulfilling the commitment made to the people of J-K, highlighting that the absence of statehood undermines democratic trust.

He critiqued the government's unilateral decisions of August 2019 and called for immediate action to align with the promises made, framing it as an issue of justice and equality, rather than merely political maneuvering.

(With inputs from agencies.)

