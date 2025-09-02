Farooq Abdullah Calls for Restoration of Jammu and Kashmir's Statehood
National Conference president Farooq Abdullah insists on the Indian government's promise to restore Jammu and Kashmir's statehood. Criticizing the delay since August 2019, he highlights its importance for democracy and justice in the region, urging New Delhi to fulfill its commitments urgently.
In a fervent appeal to the central government, National Conference president Farooq Abdullah has reiterated the urgency of restoring statehood to Jammu and Kashmir, stressing it as a critical move towards upholding democratic principles.
Addressing party members, Abdullah expressed concern over New Delhi's delay in fulfilling the commitment made to the people of J-K, highlighting that the absence of statehood undermines democratic trust.
He critiqued the government's unilateral decisions of August 2019 and called for immediate action to align with the promises made, framing it as an issue of justice and equality, rather than merely political maneuvering.
