BJP's Financial Aid Bolsters Relief Efforts in Flood-Ravaged Jammu

BJP lawmakers have pledged Rs 35.5 crore for flood relief in Jammu, where 110 have died. Rs 28 crore comes from MLAs and Rs 7.5 crore from MPs. Union government aids with Rs 209 crore. Criticism of local governance continues, while center coordinates extensive support and rehabilitation measures.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Jammu | Updated: 02-09-2025 23:41 IST | Created: 02-09-2025 23:41 IST
In a significant financial move, BJP lawmakers have committed Rs 35.5 crore to aid the flood-stricken Jammu region, where over 110 individuals have tragically lost their lives due to torrential downpours, cloudbursts, and flash floods in recent weeks.

Leader of Opposition in the Jammu and Kashmir Assembly, Sunil Sharma, confirmed the contributions, noting that all 28 BJP MLAs and several MPs have made substantial donations. In response to this crisis, the Union Government has allocated Rs 209 crore to the UT Disaster Response Fund, among other initiatives.

While underscoring the central government's robust efforts, Sharma criticized the local government's response, labeling it as inadequate. He emphasized the importance of coordinated efforts, including upcoming community interactions and rehabilitation plans, to efficiently tackle the aftermath of the disaster.

