Left Menu

Sachin Pilot Condemns Abusive Remarks Against PM Modi

Congress general secretary Sachin Pilot distanced the party from an individual's abusive language against PM Modi during a rally in Bihar. Pilot emphasized the need for action against misuse of language but urged against excessive politicization. He highlighted the importance of focusing on governance and development in Bihar elections.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Jaipur | Updated: 03-09-2025 00:14 IST | Created: 03-09-2025 00:14 IST
Sachin Pilot Condemns Abusive Remarks Against PM Modi
Sachin Pilot
  • Country:
  • India

In a recent statement, Congress general secretary Sachin Pilot clarified that the individual who used abusive language against Prime Minister Narendra Modi from a rally stage in Bihar had no connection to the Congress party. This clarification follows backlash from the BJP, including a response from the prime minister himself.

Pilot condemned the inappropriate language and stressed that action should be taken against the individual if they are guilty. However, he cautioned against leveraging the issue for excessive political gain, emphasizing the Congress's commitment to values and discipline.

Commenting on the upcoming Bihar elections, Pilot shifted focus to development and governance. He called for discussions centered on important topics such as unemployment, investment, and the implications of US tariffs on India, underscoring the need for accountability from Chief Minister Nitish Kumar.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Aftermath of the Maratha Quota Protest: A Clean-Up Challenge

Aftermath of the Maratha Quota Protest: A Clean-Up Challenge

 India
2
Market Jitters: Legal Ruling Shakes Wall Street as Trump's Tariffs Hang in Balance

Market Jitters: Legal Ruling Shakes Wall Street as Trump's Tariffs Hang in B...

 Global
3
Brazil's Coffee Price Surge: 3 Corações and Melitta Respond to Economic Pressures

Brazil's Coffee Price Surge: 3 Corações and Melitta Respond to Economic Pres...

 Global
4
Ilkay Gundogan's Nostalgic Return: From Premier League Glory to Galatasaray

Ilkay Gundogan's Nostalgic Return: From Premier League Glory to Galatasaray

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Financial inclusion and digital innovation key to empowering rural women agripreneurs

Heavy ChatGPT usage linked to lower motivation and engagement

Post-COVID era sees surge in AI adoption for green corporate strategies

Explainable AI bridges trust gap between clinicians and algorithms

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025