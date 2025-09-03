Sachin Pilot Condemns Abusive Remarks Against PM Modi

In a recent statement, Congress general secretary Sachin Pilot clarified that the individual who used abusive language against Prime Minister Narendra Modi from a rally stage in Bihar had no connection to the Congress party. This clarification follows backlash from the BJP, including a response from the prime minister himself.

Pilot condemned the inappropriate language and stressed that action should be taken against the individual if they are guilty. However, he cautioned against leveraging the issue for excessive political gain, emphasizing the Congress's commitment to values and discipline.

Commenting on the upcoming Bihar elections, Pilot shifted focus to development and governance. He called for discussions centered on important topics such as unemployment, investment, and the implications of US tariffs on India, underscoring the need for accountability from Chief Minister Nitish Kumar.

(With inputs from agencies.)