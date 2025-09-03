Rajasthan Congress Gears Up for Stormy Assembly Session

On Tuesday, Tikaram Jully, the Leader of the Opposition in the Rajasthan Assembly, led a Congress Legislature Party meeting aimed at formulating a strategy for the ongoing Monsoon session.

The session, which began on Monday, witnessed fiery exchanges as tensions rose over alleged 'vote theft' by the ruling party. Following customary obituary remarks, proceedings were paused, with a resumption scheduled for Wednesday at 11 a.m., after Tuesday's government holiday.

During the meeting, Congress legislators emphasized their commitment to holding the government accountable on significant issues such as unemployment and social welfare. Jully stressed the role of the opposition in demanding government transparency and responses on behalf of the public.

