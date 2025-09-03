Electoral Roll Revision Sparks Changes in Ghatshila Assembly

The Chief Electoral Officer of Jharkhand, K Ravi Kumar, revealed on Tuesday that polling stations with more than 1,200 voters have undergone optimization in the Ghatshila assembly constituency. As a result of this special electoral roll revision program, the number of polling stations in the area has increased to 300.

The Ghatshila assembly seat became vacant after the passing of sitting MLA and former Jharkhand education minister, Ramdas Soren, on August 14. In light of this, the East Singhbhum district administration published the integrated draft electoral roll for the constituency on Tuesday.

Deputy Commissioner Karn Satyarthi announced that 300 polling stations are ready for the upcoming by-election, although the Election Commission has yet to announce the exact date. The draft voter list is available at all polling stations and relevant offices, and recognized political parties have received both hard and soft copies. The final electoral roll is set for release on September 29.