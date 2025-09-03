Left Menu

U.S. Forces Target Drug Boats Linked to Venezuela, Says Trump

President Donald Trump announced that U.S. forces intercepted a drug-laden boat from Venezuela. With increased drug trafficking into the U.S., Trump linked the operation to his pledge to intensify measures against drug cartels. However, details of the operation remain undisclosed at this time.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Washington DC | Updated: 03-09-2025 00:44 IST | Created: 03-09-2025 00:44 IST
President Donald Trump announced on Tuesday that U.S. forces have intercepted a boat allegedly involved in drug trafficking, which he claimed was linked to Venezuela. This forms part of an ongoing effort to curb the flow of drugs into the U.S.

Highlighting the persistent influx of drugs into the country, Trump indicated that these operations target vessels emerging from Venezuelan waters. He refrained from divulging specifics regarding the latest military action.

The U.S. has stationed several naval vessels in the southern Caribbean, executing Trump's commitment to dismantle drug cartels with increased military presence in the region.

