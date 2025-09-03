President Trump to Deploy National Guard to Chicago

President Donald Trump has revealed plans to dispatch U.S. National Guard troops to Chicago in an effort to tackle rising crime rates. The announcement came during a press briefing in the Oval Office, though Trump was reticent about the exact timetable for this action.

'We're going in. I didn't say when, but we're going in,' Trump told reporters, reinforcing his commitment to addressing the crime issues in Chicago. The specifics of the deployment, however, remain undisclosed.

This development is part of Trump's broader strategy to enhance law enforcement efforts in high-crime areas across the nation.