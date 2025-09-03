Left Menu

President Trump to Deploy National Guard to Chicago

President Donald Trump announced plans to deploy U.S. National Guard troops to combat crime in Chicago, without specifying the timing of the deployment. Speaking to reporters in the Oval Office, Trump confirmed the decision but remained vague about the execution plan.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Washington DC | Updated: 03-09-2025 00:51 IST | Created: 03-09-2025 00:51 IST
  • Country:
  • United States

'We're going in. I didn't say when, but we're going in,' Trump told reporters, reinforcing his commitment to addressing the crime issues in Chicago. The specifics of the deployment, however, remain undisclosed.

This development is part of Trump's broader strategy to enhance law enforcement efforts in high-crime areas across the nation.

