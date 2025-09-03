Trump's Tariffs: A Supreme Court Showdown

In a significant legal battle, President Donald Trump is pushing for a swift Supreme Court ruling after a U.S. appeals court declared his tariffs illegal. On Tuesday, Trump emphasized the urgency of the situation, as the ruling could dismantle a cornerstone of his economic strategy.

The court's decision last Friday temporarily keeps the tariffs in effect until October 14, allowing the Trump administration time to appeal. The administration plans to act quickly, seeking a decision as early as Wednesday. Trump asserted the importance of the Supreme Court's decision, citing potential repercussions for the national economy.

U.S. Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent reiterated confidence in the Supreme Court's likely support for Trump's invocation of a 1977 emergency powers law to justify his tariff measures. The administration maintains that these tariffs have generated significant revenue for the U.S. government.