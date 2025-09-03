Left Menu

DHS to Fund Local Police Amid Immigration Enforcement Push

The U.S. Department of Homeland Security is offering to pay salaries and overtime for local law enforcement cooperating with federal immigration enforcement. The program aims to boost deportation numbers but has faced criticism for potentially inciting mistrust and racial profiling within immigrant communities.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 03-09-2025 02:59 IST | Created: 03-09-2025 02:59 IST
DHS to Fund Local Police Amid Immigration Enforcement Push
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

The Department of Homeland Security announced a new initiative to financially support state and local law enforcement participation in federal immigration enforcement efforts. The plan includes covering salaries and benefits of officers engaged in this cooperation.

Starting October 1, the initiative will also cover up to 25% of an officer's salary in overtime costs and award bonuses based on performance, as President Trump's administration seeks to increase deportation numbers and enforcement actions. Congress boosted Immigration and Customs Enforcement funding with a $75 billion package over four years to enhance its operations.

Since President Trump took office, the expansion of 287(g) immigration-enforcement partnerships has grown, a program previously halted by Obama. Critics argue these partnerships erode trust between law enforcement and immigrant communities, fearing racial profiling and less focus on local public safety threats.

TRENDING

1
Sabalenka Advances to U.S. Open Semi-Finals as Vondrousova Withdraws

Sabalenka Advances to U.S. Open Semi-Finals as Vondrousova Withdraws

 Global
2
Trump's Unexpected Hiatus Sparks Health Rumors

Trump's Unexpected Hiatus Sparks Health Rumors

 United States
3
Jessica Pegula's Triumphant U.S. Open Run: A Comeback Story

Jessica Pegula's Triumphant U.S. Open Run: A Comeback Story

 Global
4
US Strike in Caribbean Targets Venezuelan Drug Vessel

US Strike in Caribbean Targets Venezuelan Drug Vessel

 United States

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Financial inclusion and digital innovation key to empowering rural women agripreneurs

Heavy ChatGPT usage linked to lower motivation and engagement

Post-COVID era sees surge in AI adoption for green corporate strategies

Explainable AI bridges trust gap between clinicians and algorithms

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025