DHS to Fund Local Police Amid Immigration Enforcement Push
The U.S. Department of Homeland Security is offering to pay salaries and overtime for local law enforcement cooperating with federal immigration enforcement. The program aims to boost deportation numbers but has faced criticism for potentially inciting mistrust and racial profiling within immigrant communities.
The Department of Homeland Security announced a new initiative to financially support state and local law enforcement participation in federal immigration enforcement efforts. The plan includes covering salaries and benefits of officers engaged in this cooperation.
Starting October 1, the initiative will also cover up to 25% of an officer's salary in overtime costs and award bonuses based on performance, as President Trump's administration seeks to increase deportation numbers and enforcement actions. Congress boosted Immigration and Customs Enforcement funding with a $75 billion package over four years to enhance its operations.
Since President Trump took office, the expansion of 287(g) immigration-enforcement partnerships has grown, a program previously halted by Obama. Critics argue these partnerships erode trust between law enforcement and immigrant communities, fearing racial profiling and less focus on local public safety threats.
