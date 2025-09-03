Left Menu

Xi Jinping's Grand Parade Signals New Global Order

Chinese President Xi Jinping led an unprecedented military parade, signaling a choice between peace or conflict. The event marked 80 years since Japan's defeat and was attended by Vladimir Putin and Kim Jong Un. Xi advocated for a new global order, showcasing China's growing geopolitical influence and military prowess.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 03-09-2025 08:18 IST | Created: 03-09-2025 08:18 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

In a display of military strength and diplomacy, Chinese President Xi Jinping hosted the largest military parade in the nation's history on Wednesday. Russian President Vladimir Putin and North Korean leader Kim Jong Un attended the event, marking 80 years since Japan's World War Two defeat.

This lavish spectacle comes amid strained global relations, emphasized by U.S. President Donald Trump's trade policies. Xi highlighted China's firm stance for global peace to an audience of over 50,000 spectators at Tiananmen Square.

The parade featured advanced military assets and was cloaked in significant symbolism. Analysts are closely observing the potential for strengthened defense ties between China, Russia, and North Korea, anticipating shifts in military dynamics in the Asia-Pacific region.

(With inputs from agencies.)

South Africa Triumphs Over England in ODI Opener: Markram Shines Bright

EU-Mercosur Trade Pact Faces Crucial Vote Amid Controversy

Aam Aadmi Party Aids Flood-Hit Punjab with Relief Efforts

Djokovic Holds Off Fritz, Reaches 53rd Grand Slam Semifinal

