Xi Jinping's Grand Parade Signals New Global Order
Chinese President Xi Jinping led an unprecedented military parade, signaling a choice between peace or conflict. The event marked 80 years since Japan's defeat and was attended by Vladimir Putin and Kim Jong Un. Xi advocated for a new global order, showcasing China's growing geopolitical influence and military prowess.
In a display of military strength and diplomacy, Chinese President Xi Jinping hosted the largest military parade in the nation's history on Wednesday. Russian President Vladimir Putin and North Korean leader Kim Jong Un attended the event, marking 80 years since Japan's World War Two defeat.
This lavish spectacle comes amid strained global relations, emphasized by U.S. President Donald Trump's trade policies. Xi highlighted China's firm stance for global peace to an audience of over 50,000 spectators at Tiananmen Square.
The parade featured advanced military assets and was cloaked in significant symbolism. Analysts are closely observing the potential for strengthened defense ties between China, Russia, and North Korea, anticipating shifts in military dynamics in the Asia-Pacific region.
(With inputs from agencies.)
- READ MORE ON:
- Xi Jinping
- parade
- military
- power
- China
- Vladimir Putin
- Kim Jong Un
- geopolitics
- global order
- peace
ALSO READ
China Extends Lifeline to Quake-Hit Afghanistan
Lai Ching-te Criticizes Cults and Secrecy Amidst China’s Military Parade
Reclusive Kim Jong Un's Rare China Visit Sparks Speculation
UPDATE 3-China's Xi, flanked by Putin and Kim, holds military parade in defiance of West
China's Race to Capitalize on Weight-Loss Drug Shortages