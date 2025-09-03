Xi Jinping's Grand Parade Signals New Global Order

In a display of military strength and diplomacy, Chinese President Xi Jinping hosted the largest military parade in the nation's history on Wednesday. Russian President Vladimir Putin and North Korean leader Kim Jong Un attended the event, marking 80 years since Japan's World War Two defeat.

This lavish spectacle comes amid strained global relations, emphasized by U.S. President Donald Trump's trade policies. Xi highlighted China's firm stance for global peace to an audience of over 50,000 spectators at Tiananmen Square.

The parade featured advanced military assets and was cloaked in significant symbolism. Analysts are closely observing the potential for strengthened defense ties between China, Russia, and North Korea, anticipating shifts in military dynamics in the Asia-Pacific region.

