Tension in Assam: Political Strategies Unveiled

The visit of Jamiat Ulama-I-Hind chief Mahmood A Madani to Assam has sparked allegations of a political strategy to incite communal tension. AJP president Lurinjyoti Gogoi accuses the state’s political leadership of exploiting the situation, warning the public to stay vigilant against inflammatory tactics.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Dibrugarh | Updated: 03-09-2025 09:05 IST | Created: 03-09-2025 09:05 IST
The arrival of Jamiat Ulama-I-Hind chief Mahmood A Madani in Assam has been branded a political maneuver intended to stir communal discord, according to allegations by AJP president Lurinjyoti Gogoi. He contends that the visit is part of a larger scheme to fracture community relations.

Gogoi criticized Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma for allegedly aiming to capitalize on the events sparked by Madani's visit, urging state residents to maintain awareness and prevent external forces from disrupting societal harmony. Concerns among the public have reportedly been heightened since the visit was announced.

The Assam Jatiya Parishad leader suggested that Madani's visit saw discussions with AIUDF representatives and criticized the strategy that seemed to involve making inflammatory statements. Following the visit, Madani called for Supreme Court guidelines to be followed in eviction drives, prompting a threat of arrest from Chief Minister Sarma if boundaries were overstepped.

(With inputs from agencies.)

