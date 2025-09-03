Sasikanth Senthil Ends Hunger Strike Amid Calls from Political Leaders
Congress leader Sasikanth Senthil ended his hunger strike after senior leaders appealed for health reasons. He started the protest demanding the release of funds under 'Samagra Shiksha Abhiyan'. Despite ending the strike, Senthil vowed to continue the fight for educational rights in Tamil Nadu.
Sasikanth Senthil, a Congress leader, has paused his indefinite hunger strike after four days, following requests from senior political figures, including Congress President Mallikarjun Kharge and opposition leader Rahul Gandhi, who cited his health as a major concern.
The strike commenced on August 29, with Senthil demanding the release of funds allegedly pending under the 'Samagra Shiksha Abhiyan' for over two years. After his health worsened, he was moved to Rajiv Gandhi Government General Hospital in Chennai.
Temporarily ending the strike, Senthil criticized the BJP government for failing to address Tamil Nadu's educational rights, urging local citizens to resist. He promises to continue advocating for educational rights, acknowledging the struggle is far from over.
