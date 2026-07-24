India's Youth 'Cockroach' Movement Pushes for Education Reform

India's youth-led 'cockroach' movement demands the resignation of the education minister following exam paper leaks. Activist Sonam Wangchuk's 26-day hunger strike catalyzed talks with government officials. Leaders have given the administration until Saturday afternoon to respond, hoping for a breakthrough after massive protests in Delhi.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 24-07-2026 14:58 IST | Created: 24-07-2026 14:58 IST
India's Youth 'Cockroach' Movement Pushes for Education Reform
  • Country:
  • India

India's youth are fiercely advocating for change as the 'cockroach' movement escalates, demanding the education minister's resignation due to exam paper leaks.

After a 26-day hunger strike by activist Sonam Wangchuk, hopes for negotiation emerged when movement leaders and government officials held discussions on Friday.

With tens of thousands of passionate young protesters in Delhi, the government has been given until Saturday afternoon to address their demands, as the nation watches closely for potential reform.

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