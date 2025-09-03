Left Menu

Historic Trilateral Talks: Putin, Kim, and Xi Converge in Beijing

Russian President Vladimir Putin and North Korean leader Kim Jong Un met in Beijing to discuss enhanced bilateral cooperation. The meeting coincided with a major military parade marking World War II's end. Kim expressed solidarity with Russia, hinting at further military support amidst ongoing regional tensions.

Updated: 03-09-2025
  • Country:
  • China

Russian President Vladimir Putin and North Korean leader Kim Jong Un convened in Beijing for key bilateral discussions. The leaders' meeting followed a grand military parade commemorating the 80th anniversary of World War II's conclusion.

The Kremlin reported that both leaders traveled together from an official reception to their discussions. During the meeting, Putin acknowledged the contribution of North Korean soldiers in assisting Russian forces in the Kursk region. Notably, North Korea has reportedly dispatched approximately 15,000 troops and numerous armaments to back Moscow's three-year invasion of Ukraine.

Kim Jong Un, in his opening remarks, underscored the growing cooperation between Pyongyang and Moscow, catalyzed by a strategic partnership pact signed last June. While abstaining from directly addressing the ongoing conflict, Kim reiterated his commitment to aiding Russia, portraying it as a 'fraternal duty.' Observers are keenly watching for potential bilateral or trilateral engagements involving Chinese leader Xi Jinping, amid the celebrations marking Kim's rare participation in a significant multilateral gathering.

