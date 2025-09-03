Left Menu

Maratha Quota Controversy: Activist Calls Government Resolution Useless

Activist Vinod Patil criticized the Maharashtra government's resolution on granting Kunbi certificates to Marathas, claiming it offers no genuine benefits. Patil expressed disappointment over the procedure, stating it fails to address the core demand for OBC status. The government's assurances remain insufficient to satisfy the community.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Mumbai | Updated: 03-09-2025 12:50 IST | Created: 03-09-2025 12:50 IST
In a significant development within the ongoing Maratha quota row, activist Vinod Patil has sharply criticized the recent Government Resolution (GR) issued by the Maharashtra government about Kunbi certificates.

Patil, speaking to reporters in Chattrapati Sambhajinagar, labeled the GR as "completely useless," arguing that it will not benefit the Maratha community as intended. According to Patil, the GR fails to address the primary demand for Marathas lacking Kunbi lineage documentation to obtain Other Backward Class (OBC) status.

Although the government, led by senior BJP minister Radhakrishna Vikhe Patil, has assured action, doubts linger within sections of the community, reflecting a broader skepticism towards administrative solutions in complex socio-political dilemmas.

(With inputs from agencies.)

