R Lalthangliana: MNF's Hope for Dampa By-Election

The Mizo National Front (MNF) has nominated its senior vice president, R Lalthangliana, as the candidate for the forthcoming by-election in the Dampa assembly seat. The election date remains unannounced, pending confirmation from the Election Commission.

Lalthangliana's candidacy was declared by MNF president Zoramthanga during a ceremony at the party's office in Aizawl. The Dampa seat, located in the Mamit district of west Mizoram, became vacant following the demise of MNF legislator Lalrintluanga Sailo on July 21.

In the previous MNF government led by Zoramthanga, Lalthangliana served as a cabinet minister, managing portfolios such as health, commerce, industries, and education. Despite losing the last assembly election in November 2023 by 135 votes to ZPM's Jeje Lalpekhlua, Lalthangliana is optimistic about his prospects. Meanwhile, the Zoram People's Movement has nominated singer Vanlalsailova for the seat, and the BJP and Congress are yet to reveal their candidates, though BJP's choice is under review by central leadership.

(With inputs from agencies.)