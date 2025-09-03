Left Menu

R Lalthangliana: MNF's Hope for Dampa By-Election

The Mizo National Front (MNF) has nominated R Lalthangliana for the upcoming bypoll to the Dampa assembly seat. The seat became vacant after the death of MLA Lalrintluanga Sailo. Lalthangliana, a former state minister, aims to regain a legislative position after his narrow loss in 2023.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Aizawl | Updated: 03-09-2025 13:05 IST | Created: 03-09-2025 13:05 IST
R Lalthangliana: MNF's Hope for Dampa By-Election
  • Country:
  • India

The Mizo National Front (MNF) has nominated its senior vice president, R Lalthangliana, as the candidate for the forthcoming by-election in the Dampa assembly seat. The election date remains unannounced, pending confirmation from the Election Commission.

Lalthangliana's candidacy was declared by MNF president Zoramthanga during a ceremony at the party's office in Aizawl. The Dampa seat, located in the Mamit district of west Mizoram, became vacant following the demise of MNF legislator Lalrintluanga Sailo on July 21.

In the previous MNF government led by Zoramthanga, Lalthangliana served as a cabinet minister, managing portfolios such as health, commerce, industries, and education. Despite losing the last assembly election in November 2023 by 135 votes to ZPM's Jeje Lalpekhlua, Lalthangliana is optimistic about his prospects. Meanwhile, the Zoram People's Movement has nominated singer Vanlalsailova for the seat, and the BJP and Congress are yet to reveal their candidates, though BJP's choice is under review by central leadership.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Putin Extends Invitation to Kim Amid Strengthened Ties

Putin Extends Invitation to Kim Amid Strengthened Ties

 Global
2
Illegally in India: Three Cousins Nabbed in Siliguri

Illegally in India: Three Cousins Nabbed in Siliguri

 India
3
Pat Cummins Unyielding: Overcoming Injury for Ashes Glory

Pat Cummins Unyielding: Overcoming Injury for Ashes Glory

 Australia
4
Raging Rains in Jammu & Kashmir: Lives Lost and Streets Submerged

Raging Rains in Jammu & Kashmir: Lives Lost and Streets Submerged

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Cloud computing supercharges business performance in digital era

From opportunity to risk: How AI is redefining modern journalism

Behavioural gaps in cybersecurity leave organizations exposed

AI booms as carbon ally, but energy demands threaten climate progress

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025