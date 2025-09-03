Left Menu

Clarity on Security Guarantees for Ukraine Expected at NATO Summit

NATO Secretary General Mark Rutte anticipates clarity regarding security guarantees for Ukraine during a summit in Brussels. The meeting aims to ensure strong support for Ukraine post-conflict, with European leaders indicating such support hinges on U.S. involvement. Discussions also focus on avoiding resource dilution for NATO's eastern defenses.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 03-09-2025 14:32 IST | Created: 03-09-2025 14:32 IST
Clarity on Security Guarantees for Ukraine Expected at NATO Summit
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

NATO Secretary General Mark Rutte has expressed confidence that a summit of Ukraine's allies will soon clarify security guarantees from Europe once the conflict with Russia concludes.

At a press conference with the Estonian President, Rutte highlighted ongoing discussions with the United States about their role in these guarantees. French President Emmanuel Macron and British Prime Minister Keir Starmer are set to co-host the primarily virtual meeting, which involves a coalition of European allies focused on reinforcing security measures for Ukraine.

The proposed guarantees aim to deter future Russian aggression by maintaining robust support for Ukraine's armed forces and exploring the possibility of an international force for Kyiv—contingent upon U.S. endorsement. Rutte assured Eastern European NATO members that commitments to Ukraine would not compromise NATO's defenses against Russian threats.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Pathway to Premium: IHCL's New Gateway Hotel in New Delhi

Pathway to Premium: IHCL's New Gateway Hotel in New Delhi

 India
2
Lorena Threatens Baja California with Life-Threatening Floods

Lorena Threatens Baja California with Life-Threatening Floods

 Global
3
Devastation in Kunar: Tragedy and Resilience After Afghanistan's Deadly Earthquake

Devastation in Kunar: Tragedy and Resilience After Afghanistan's Deadly Eart...

 Global
4
OPEC+ Discusses Further Oil Production Boost as Market Share Strategy Unfolds

OPEC+ Discusses Further Oil Production Boost as Market Share Strategy Unfold...

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Cloud computing supercharges business performance in digital era

From opportunity to risk: How AI is redefining modern journalism

Behavioural gaps in cybersecurity leave organizations exposed

AI booms as carbon ally, but energy demands threaten climate progress

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025