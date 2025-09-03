Clarity on Security Guarantees for Ukraine Expected at NATO Summit
NATO Secretary General Mark Rutte anticipates clarity regarding security guarantees for Ukraine during a summit in Brussels. The meeting aims to ensure strong support for Ukraine post-conflict, with European leaders indicating such support hinges on U.S. involvement. Discussions also focus on avoiding resource dilution for NATO's eastern defenses.
NATO Secretary General Mark Rutte has expressed confidence that a summit of Ukraine's allies will soon clarify security guarantees from Europe once the conflict with Russia concludes.
At a press conference with the Estonian President, Rutte highlighted ongoing discussions with the United States about their role in these guarantees. French President Emmanuel Macron and British Prime Minister Keir Starmer are set to co-host the primarily virtual meeting, which involves a coalition of European allies focused on reinforcing security measures for Ukraine.
The proposed guarantees aim to deter future Russian aggression by maintaining robust support for Ukraine's armed forces and exploring the possibility of an international force for Kyiv—contingent upon U.S. endorsement. Rutte assured Eastern European NATO members that commitments to Ukraine would not compromise NATO's defenses against Russian threats.
(With inputs from agencies.)