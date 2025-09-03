Left Menu

Gowda Applauds Modi's 'Multi-Alignment' Strategy Amid Tariff Tensions

Former Prime Minister H D Deve Gowda praised current PM Narendra Modi for his 'multi-alignment' strategy amid the US's tariff war. Gowda highlighted India's unique advantages and Modi's efforts toward global partnerships. The approach is seen as a pragmatic shift from non-alignment and offers promising prospects.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Bengaluru | Updated: 03-09-2025 15:14 IST | Created: 03-09-2025 15:14 IST
Prime Minister
  • Country:
  • India

In the wake of escalating tariff tensions initiated by the United States, former Prime Minister H D Deve Gowda has expressed commendation for current PM Narendra Modi's strategic 'multi-alignment' approach. Gowda asserts that this policy shift is poised to yield substantial benefits for India in the foreseeable future.

Gowda emphasized that India's unique blend of economic, demographic, and democratic strengths renders it incomparable on the world stage. He acknowledged Modi's active pursuit of alternatives during his visits to Japan and China, expressing confidence in the positive outcomes of these diplomatic efforts.

Praising Modi's diplomatic engagements, particularly with President Putin of Russia, Gowda remarked on the significance of India's mediation efforts in the Ukraine conflict. He believes that Modi's new policy framework displays a constructive and modern approach to international relations, better reflecting global realities than the older non-alignment stance.

(With inputs from agencies.)

