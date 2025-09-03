Left Menu

BJP Accuses Congress Leaders of Voter ID Fraud Amidst Allegations of Vote Manipulation

The BJP has accused Congress leaders Pawan Khera and his wife Kota Neelima of possessing multiple voter ID cards, attributing such 'criminality' to the Congress party's reported vote fraud. The accusation comes amidst Rahul Gandhi's claims of vote theft, prompting demands for an Election Commission investigation.

The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) has intensified its allegations against Congress by claiming that party leader Pawan Khera and his wife Kota Neelima hold multiple voter ID cards. This charge was levelled amid growing tensions over Rahul Gandhi's assertions of vote manipulation.

In a statement, BJP's IT department chief Amit Malviya pointed out that Kota Neelima, a candidate in the upcoming Telangana elections, has voting rights in both Telangana and New Delhi constituencies. BJP's national spokesperson, Shazia Ilmi, accused the Congress of promoting deceit under the guise of democracy.

These allegations arise just days after Gandhi accused the Election Commission of aiding the BJP in vote theft, sparking a heated political battle. The BJP is demanding swift action from the Election Commission to address these serious claims of electoral malpractice.

