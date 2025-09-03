Kavitha's Bold Exit: Unveiling Alleged Conspiracies Within BRS

Kavitha, a senior leader, has resigned from BRS, just a day after her suspension, signaling internal dissent. The influential daughter of KCR alleged that her cousin, T Harish Rao, conspired against their family, undermining KCR's influence.

In a dramatic press conference, Kavitha accused Harish Rao of financial misconduct in the Kaleshwaram project, suggesting his alignment with political adversaries. She also directly addressed her brother, urging caution amidst alleged conspiracies.

Kavitha's explosive claims come amid a CBI probe into alleged irregularities in the Kaleshwaram project, further intensifying the political turmoil within the party. Her departure raises critical questions about the future leadership and stability of BRS.

