Kavitha's Bold Exit: Unveiling Alleged Conspiracies Within BRS

Following her suspension from BRS, Kavitha, daughter of KCR, resigns from the party accusing cousin Harish Rao of undermining the family. She suggests corruption links in the Kaleshwaram project and warns her brother K T Rama Rao while urging KCR to reassess party dynamics and alliances.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Hyderabad | Updated: 03-09-2025 16:30 IST | Created: 03-09-2025 16:30 IST
  • Country:
  • India

Kavitha, a senior leader, has resigned from BRS, just a day after her suspension, signaling internal dissent. The influential daughter of KCR alleged that her cousin, T Harish Rao, conspired against their family, undermining KCR's influence.

In a dramatic press conference, Kavitha accused Harish Rao of financial misconduct in the Kaleshwaram project, suggesting his alignment with political adversaries. She also directly addressed her brother, urging caution amidst alleged conspiracies.

Kavitha's explosive claims come amid a CBI probe into alleged irregularities in the Kaleshwaram project, further intensifying the political turmoil within the party. Her departure raises critical questions about the future leadership and stability of BRS.

(With inputs from agencies.)

