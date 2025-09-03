Political Rifts and Power Struggles: Kavitha's Exit and Sharmila's Political Journey
K Kavitha's suspension from BRS mirrors YS Sharmila's political trajectory, highlighting family and party rifts. Kavitha blames close aides for corruption taints on KCR, and her critical remarks bolster opposition. Sharmila's similar journey denotes women's fluctuating political roles in regional parties, amid ongoing family disputes and power struggles.
- Country:
- India
In a political shakeup reminiscent of the familial strife seen in the case of YS Sharmila, K Kavitha has been suspended from the BRS for anti-party activities, a mere three months after lauding her father, K Chandrasekhar Rao (KCR), as a revered leader besieged by adversaries.
Comparisons are inevitable as Sharmila also grappled with family disputes, particularly with her brother, YS Jagan Mohan Reddy, leading to her founding the YSRTP before ultimately merging with the Congress. Kavitha's criticism of BRS insiders for misusing KCR's name parallels Sharmila's contentious political journey.
Kavitha's comments, targeting her cousins Harish Rao and Santosh Kumar for corruption allegations in the Kaleshwaram project, coincide with her criticism of her brother K T Rama Rao for not defending her against social media slander, highlighting intra-party and familial divides. Despite her influential critique, experts like Telakapalli Ravi suggest her exit, while significant, may not drastically alter BRS dynamics.
(With inputs from agencies.)
ALSO READ
Political Turmoil: Family Feuds Shake Telangana's Regional Parties
Kavitha's Suspension Shakes Telangana Politics, Sparks Corruption Allegations
Telangana's Significant Debt Auction: A Closer Look at State Fiscal Health
Telangana Court Stays Action Against Ex-CM in Kaleshwaram Project Probe
DPIIT Reviews ₹10,594 Crore Projects in Karnataka, Kerala, Telangana