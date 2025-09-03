Left Menu

Political Rifts and Power Struggles: Kavitha's Exit and Sharmila's Political Journey

K Kavitha's suspension from BRS mirrors YS Sharmila's political trajectory, highlighting family and party rifts. Kavitha blames close aides for corruption taints on KCR, and her critical remarks bolster opposition. Sharmila's similar journey denotes women's fluctuating political roles in regional parties, amid ongoing family disputes and power struggles.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Hyderabad | Updated: 03-09-2025 17:31 IST | Created: 03-09-2025 17:31 IST
Political Rifts and Power Struggles: Kavitha's Exit and Sharmila's Political Journey
Kavitha
  • Country:
  • India

In a political shakeup reminiscent of the familial strife seen in the case of YS Sharmila, K Kavitha has been suspended from the BRS for anti-party activities, a mere three months after lauding her father, K Chandrasekhar Rao (KCR), as a revered leader besieged by adversaries.

Comparisons are inevitable as Sharmila also grappled with family disputes, particularly with her brother, YS Jagan Mohan Reddy, leading to her founding the YSRTP before ultimately merging with the Congress. Kavitha's criticism of BRS insiders for misusing KCR's name parallels Sharmila's contentious political journey.

Kavitha's comments, targeting her cousins Harish Rao and Santosh Kumar for corruption allegations in the Kaleshwaram project, coincide with her criticism of her brother K T Rama Rao for not defending her against social media slander, highlighting intra-party and familial divides. Despite her influential critique, experts like Telakapalli Ravi suggest her exit, while significant, may not drastically alter BRS dynamics.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Justice Served: Family Awarded Rs 12.31 Lakh in 2014 Road Accident Case

Justice Served: Family Awarded Rs 12.31 Lakh in 2014 Road Accident Case

 India
2
Bank of England's Path to Economic Soft Landing

Bank of England's Path to Economic Soft Landing

 United Kingdom
3
Nishad Party Solidifies Alliance with BJP Amid Speculation

Nishad Party Solidifies Alliance with BJP Amid Speculation

 India
4
Bank of England's Rate Dilemma: Are We Nearing the End of Cuts?

Bank of England's Rate Dilemma: Are We Nearing the End of Cuts?

 United Kingdom

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Cloud computing supercharges business performance in digital era

From opportunity to risk: How AI is redefining modern journalism

Behavioural gaps in cybersecurity leave organizations exposed

AI booms as carbon ally, but energy demands threaten climate progress

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025