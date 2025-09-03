Political Rifts and Power Struggles: Kavitha's Exit and Sharmila's Political Journey

In a political shakeup reminiscent of the familial strife seen in the case of YS Sharmila, K Kavitha has been suspended from the BRS for anti-party activities, a mere three months after lauding her father, K Chandrasekhar Rao (KCR), as a revered leader besieged by adversaries.

Comparisons are inevitable as Sharmila also grappled with family disputes, particularly with her brother, YS Jagan Mohan Reddy, leading to her founding the YSRTP before ultimately merging with the Congress. Kavitha's criticism of BRS insiders for misusing KCR's name parallels Sharmila's contentious political journey.

Kavitha's comments, targeting her cousins Harish Rao and Santosh Kumar for corruption allegations in the Kaleshwaram project, coincide with her criticism of her brother K T Rama Rao for not defending her against social media slander, highlighting intra-party and familial divides. Despite her influential critique, experts like Telakapalli Ravi suggest her exit, while significant, may not drastically alter BRS dynamics.

(With inputs from agencies.)