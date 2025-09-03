Left Menu

Tejashwi Yadav Criticizes BJP's Bandh Amidst Controversy

RJD leader Tejashwi Yadav has accused the BJP-led NDA of impure politics after it called a Bihar bandh in protest of alleged abuse against PM Modi's late mother during a Congress yatra. Yadav criticized the NDA for disrupting daily life despite being in power.

Rashtriya Janata Dal leader Tejashwi Yadav has strongly criticized the BJP-led National Democratic Alliance for engaging in what he terms 'impure and insincere politics.' This criticism follows the NDA's call for a Bihar bandh as a reaction to alleged verbal abuse directed at Prime Minister Narendra Modi's late mother during the Congress-led 'Voter Adhikar Yatra.'

Tejashwi Yadav, who previously served as Bihar's deputy chief minister, dismissed the bandh, scheduled from 7 AM to noon on Thursday. He argued that despite being in power, the BJP is resorting to such tactics, evidently uneasy about the success of the Congress yatra, which covered over 1,300 kilometers across 25 districts.

Yadav also responded to the Prime Minister's emotional reactions to last week's incident in Darbhanga, suggesting that the PM's tears were politically motivated. He pointed out previous incidents where PM Modi allegedly made derogatory remarks towards opposition leaders, urging the BJP to address its own instances of crude behavior in public forums.

