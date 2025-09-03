Left Menu

Sanjay Raut Praises Devendra Fadnavis for Resolving Maratha Quota Crisis

Sanjay Raut, a Shiv Sena (UBT) leader, commended Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis for resolving the Maratha quota agitation, resulting in activist Manoj Jarange ending his hunger strike. Despite previous criticism, Raut acknowledged Fadnavis's behind-the-scenes efforts. The issue highlighted the absence of involvement from other political leaders.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Mumbai | Updated: 03-09-2025 17:54 IST | Created: 03-09-2025 17:54 IST
Sanjay Raut Praises Devendra Fadnavis for Resolving Maratha Quota Crisis
Sanjay Raut
  • Country:
  • India

In a surprising turn, Shiv Sena (UBT) leader Sanjay Raut offered rare praise to Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis for his role in resolving the Maratha quota agitation, which concluded with activist Manoj Jarange halting his hunger strike.

Raut noted that Fadnavis worked discreetly behind the scenes, engaging in discussions with the government's cabinet sub-committee to address the contentious Maratha reservation issue successfully.

Despite his usual criticism of the BJP and its leaders, Raut acknowledged Fadnavis's efforts while questioning the inaction of Deputy Chief Ministers Ajit Pawar and Eknath Shinde. The development came as Jarange declared victory after the government met his key demands.

TRENDING

1
Justice Served: Family Awarded Rs 12.31 Lakh in 2014 Road Accident Case

Justice Served: Family Awarded Rs 12.31 Lakh in 2014 Road Accident Case

 India
2
Bank of England's Path to Economic Soft Landing

Bank of England's Path to Economic Soft Landing

 United Kingdom
3
Nishad Party Solidifies Alliance with BJP Amid Speculation

Nishad Party Solidifies Alliance with BJP Amid Speculation

 India
4
Bank of England's Rate Dilemma: Are We Nearing the End of Cuts?

Bank of England's Rate Dilemma: Are We Nearing the End of Cuts?

 United Kingdom

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Cloud computing supercharges business performance in digital era

From opportunity to risk: How AI is redefining modern journalism

Behavioural gaps in cybersecurity leave organizations exposed

AI booms as carbon ally, but energy demands threaten climate progress

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025