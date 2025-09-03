Sanjay Raut Praises Devendra Fadnavis for Resolving Maratha Quota Crisis
Sanjay Raut, a Shiv Sena (UBT) leader, commended Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis for resolving the Maratha quota agitation, resulting in activist Manoj Jarange ending his hunger strike. Despite previous criticism, Raut acknowledged Fadnavis's behind-the-scenes efforts. The issue highlighted the absence of involvement from other political leaders.
- Country:
- India
In a surprising turn, Shiv Sena (UBT) leader Sanjay Raut offered rare praise to Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis for his role in resolving the Maratha quota agitation, which concluded with activist Manoj Jarange halting his hunger strike.
Raut noted that Fadnavis worked discreetly behind the scenes, engaging in discussions with the government's cabinet sub-committee to address the contentious Maratha reservation issue successfully.
Despite his usual criticism of the BJP and its leaders, Raut acknowledged Fadnavis's efforts while questioning the inaction of Deputy Chief Ministers Ajit Pawar and Eknath Shinde. The development came as Jarange declared victory after the government met his key demands.
ALSO READ
Nishad Party Solidifies Alliance with BJP Amid Speculation
Political Clashes Over Derogatory Remarks: BJP vs. Congress and TMC
Congress Accuses BJP of Manipulating Election Process
Samajwadi Party's Stand: Akhilesh Yadav Criticizes BJP's Governance
Tejashwi Yadav Criticizes BJP's Bandh Amidst Controversy