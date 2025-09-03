Leadership and Legacy: Revanth Reddy's Stand Against BRS Controversies

Amidst rising tensions within the Bharat Rashtra Samithi (BRS), Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy of Telangana took a strong stand on Wednesday, vehemently denying any collaboration with party members involved in alleged corruption.

Reddy, addressing residents in Mahabubnagar, criticized the BRS's environmental manipulation, which he claimed hindered political opposition. He vocally distanced himself from the alleged intricate family disputes within the party concerning contested assets.

He compared the BRS's decline to other political parties and emphasized his commitment to education and irrigation as essential for employment growth. Kavitha Rao, embroiled in controversy, resigned from her legislative role and blamed familial pressure within the BRS for her decision.

(With inputs from agencies.)