Left Menu

Leadership and Legacy: Revanth Reddy's Stand Against BRS Controversies

Telangana's Chief Minister Revanth Reddy refuted accusations of alliances with BRS leaders, dismissing their family disputes. He asserted his focus on education and irrigation, condemning alleged BRS corruption. Meanwhile, K Kavitha, amid controversy, resigned from the legislative council, accusing intra-party pressure from BRS Leader T Harish Rao.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Hyderabad | Updated: 03-09-2025 18:04 IST | Created: 03-09-2025 18:04 IST
Leadership and Legacy: Revanth Reddy's Stand Against BRS Controversies
Revanth Reddy
  • Country:
  • India

Amidst rising tensions within the Bharat Rashtra Samithi (BRS), Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy of Telangana took a strong stand on Wednesday, vehemently denying any collaboration with party members involved in alleged corruption.

Reddy, addressing residents in Mahabubnagar, criticized the BRS's environmental manipulation, which he claimed hindered political opposition. He vocally distanced himself from the alleged intricate family disputes within the party concerning contested assets.

He compared the BRS's decline to other political parties and emphasized his commitment to education and irrigation as essential for employment growth. Kavitha Rao, embroiled in controversy, resigned from her legislative role and blamed familial pressure within the BRS for her decision.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Justice Served: Family Awarded Rs 12.31 Lakh in 2014 Road Accident Case

Justice Served: Family Awarded Rs 12.31 Lakh in 2014 Road Accident Case

 India
2
Bank of England's Path to Economic Soft Landing

Bank of England's Path to Economic Soft Landing

 United Kingdom
3
Nishad Party Solidifies Alliance with BJP Amid Speculation

Nishad Party Solidifies Alliance with BJP Amid Speculation

 India
4
Bank of England's Rate Dilemma: Are We Nearing the End of Cuts?

Bank of England's Rate Dilemma: Are We Nearing the End of Cuts?

 United Kingdom

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Cloud computing supercharges business performance in digital era

From opportunity to risk: How AI is redefining modern journalism

Behavioural gaps in cybersecurity leave organizations exposed

AI booms as carbon ally, but energy demands threaten climate progress

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025