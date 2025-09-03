Sen. Warner's Intelligence Meeting Blocked by Far-Right Agitator

U.S. Senator Mark Warner announced that his intelligence oversight meeting was obstructed by far-right activist Laura Loomer. Warner, the Democratic vice chair of the Senate Intelligence Committee, faced the cancellation of a planned session at the National Geospatial-Intelligence Agency (NGA) headquarters in Virginia.

Warner detailed that Loomer, known for her conspiracy theories and extremist views, initiated an online campaign that led to the meeting's cancellation. He accused the administration of capitulating to Loomer's baseless criticisms, which resulted in the political decision to call off the oversight visit. Warner has regularly engaged with career intelligence professionals, continuing his efforts despite this setback.

Loomer took credit for the cancellation, boasting on Twitter about her influence over the decision. Known for her deep ties within the MAGA movement, Loomer leveraged her social media following to exert pressure. As Warner plans to hold future meetings, the National Geospatial-Intelligence Agency has yet to comment on the situation.

(With inputs from agencies.)