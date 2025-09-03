Left Menu

Samajwadi Party's Stand: Akhilesh Yadav Criticizes BJP's Governance

Akhilesh Yadav, leader of the Samajwadi Party, criticized the BJP for unmet promises in Uttar Pradesh, emphasizing the need for change to end injustice. He accused them of misusing power and failing in areas like employment, education, and healthcare, urging the reinstatement of social justice.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Lucknow | Updated: 03-09-2025 18:25 IST | Created: 03-09-2025 18:25 IST
Samajwadi Party's Stand: Akhilesh Yadav Criticizes BJP's Governance
Akhilesh Yadav
  • Country:
  • India

In a sharp critique, Samajwadi Party president Akhilesh Yadav accused the BJP of failing to fulfill its electoral promises in Uttar Pradesh. Highlighting unmet pledges, Yadav asserted that ending injustice necessitates removing the BJP from power in the forthcoming elections.

Addressing party leaders, Yadav pointed to the loss of trust in the BJP, claiming that the ruling party has fallen short on key fronts, including employment, education, and healthcare. He underscored that BJP's governance has been marred by allegations of power misuse and constitutional violations.

Characterizing the BJP as an "exploitative party," Yadav suggested that complicated GST regulations have hindered business growth. He criticized the government for lacking solutions to unemployment and inflation, asserting that the Samajwadi Party's policies resonate better with the populace.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Justice Served: Family Awarded Rs 12.31 Lakh in 2014 Road Accident Case

Justice Served: Family Awarded Rs 12.31 Lakh in 2014 Road Accident Case

 India
2
Bank of England's Path to Economic Soft Landing

Bank of England's Path to Economic Soft Landing

 United Kingdom
3
Nishad Party Solidifies Alliance with BJP Amid Speculation

Nishad Party Solidifies Alliance with BJP Amid Speculation

 India
4
Bank of England's Rate Dilemma: Are We Nearing the End of Cuts?

Bank of England's Rate Dilemma: Are We Nearing the End of Cuts?

 United Kingdom

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Cloud computing supercharges business performance in digital era

From opportunity to risk: How AI is redefining modern journalism

Behavioural gaps in cybersecurity leave organizations exposed

AI booms as carbon ally, but energy demands threaten climate progress

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025