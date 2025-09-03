Samajwadi Party's Stand: Akhilesh Yadav Criticizes BJP's Governance

In a sharp critique, Samajwadi Party president Akhilesh Yadav accused the BJP of failing to fulfill its electoral promises in Uttar Pradesh. Highlighting unmet pledges, Yadav asserted that ending injustice necessitates removing the BJP from power in the forthcoming elections.

Addressing party leaders, Yadav pointed to the loss of trust in the BJP, claiming that the ruling party has fallen short on key fronts, including employment, education, and healthcare. He underscored that BJP's governance has been marred by allegations of power misuse and constitutional violations.

Characterizing the BJP as an "exploitative party," Yadav suggested that complicated GST regulations have hindered business growth. He criticized the government for lacking solutions to unemployment and inflation, asserting that the Samajwadi Party's policies resonate better with the populace.

