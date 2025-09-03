Manipur MP Urges PM Modi to Apologize Amid Ongoing Unrest

Angomcha Bimol Akoijam, a Congress MP from Manipur, has publicly stated that Prime Minister Narendra Modi owes an apology to the state's people amidst the ongoing unrest.

Amid reports of Modi potentially visiting Manipur, Akoijam insists any such visit should sincerely address the hardships faced by the citizens, amidst growing criticism from opposition parties over the Prime Minister's absence.

Speculation surrounds Modi's expected itinerary, linking his slated Mizoram visit with a possible Manipur stop, though official confirmation is still pending from Manipur state officials and BJP leaders.

(With inputs from agencies.)