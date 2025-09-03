Manipur MP Urges PM Modi to Apologize Amid Ongoing Unrest
Congress MP Angomcha Bimol Akoijam asserts that PM Modi should apologize to Manipur's people for their ongoing suffering. Criticism mounts as violence between Meitei and Kuki communities claims lives and displaces thousands. Akoijam calls for sincere acknowledgment during Modi's potential visit amid speculated political developments.
Devdiscourse News Desk | Imphal | Updated: 03-09-2025 19:23 IST | Created: 03-09-2025 19:23 IST
- Country:
- India
Angomcha Bimol Akoijam, a Congress MP from Manipur, has publicly stated that Prime Minister Narendra Modi owes an apology to the state's people amidst the ongoing unrest.
Amid reports of Modi potentially visiting Manipur, Akoijam insists any such visit should sincerely address the hardships faced by the citizens, amidst growing criticism from opposition parties over the Prime Minister's absence.
Speculation surrounds Modi's expected itinerary, linking his slated Mizoram visit with a possible Manipur stop, though official confirmation is still pending from Manipur state officials and BJP leaders.
(With inputs from agencies.)
Advertisement
ALSO READ
UN Warns of Atrocities in Myanmar as Violence Escalates in Rakhine State
Syria Holds Officials Accountable for Sweida Violence
Tragedy in Peru: Indonesian Diplomat Killed Amid Rising Violence
Tragedy Strikes Chicago: Labour Day Weekend Gun Violence Under National Scrutiny
Workforce Survey Shows Stronger Training, Collaboration in Violence Services