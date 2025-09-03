Karan Singh Condemns Abuses Against PM Modi's Mother Amidst Political Turmoil
Former Union minister Karan Singh expressed distress over alleged abuses directed at PM Modi's mother during the 'Voter Adhikar Yatra' in Bihar. Singh urged for strict legal action, highlighting concerns over declining public discourse. A 25-year-old accused has been arrested, sparking tension between BJP and Congress.
- Country:
- India
Former Union minister and veteran Congress leader Karan Singh has voiced disappointment over reports of abusive language directed at Prime Minister Narendra Modi's mother during the 'Voter Adhikar Yatra' held in Bihar. Singh has called for robust legal repercussions against those responsible.
In recent years, Singh has repeatedly expressed concern over the deterioration of public discourse standards, a point he reiterated during his farewell speech in the Rajya Sabha. The recent incident, involving a 25-year-old resident of Darbhanga who has since been arrested, has fueled political tensions with the BJP taking to the streets in protest.
While the Congress-led INDIA bloc contends the accused is unaffiliated with their parties, Prime Minister Modi has voiced his personal grievance, questioning the rationale behind the attack on his late mother, a non-politician. The incident underscores ongoing political friction and the often volatile nature of public political exchanges.
(With inputs from agencies.)
