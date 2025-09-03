Left Menu

Karan Singh Condemns Abuses Against PM Modi's Mother Amidst Political Turmoil

Former Union minister Karan Singh expressed distress over alleged abuses directed at PM Modi's mother during the 'Voter Adhikar Yatra' in Bihar. Singh urged for strict legal action, highlighting concerns over declining public discourse. A 25-year-old accused has been arrested, sparking tension between BJP and Congress.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 03-09-2025 19:47 IST | Created: 03-09-2025 19:47 IST
Karan Singh Condemns Abuses Against PM Modi's Mother Amidst Political Turmoil
Karan Singh
  • Country:
  • India

Former Union minister and veteran Congress leader Karan Singh has voiced disappointment over reports of abusive language directed at Prime Minister Narendra Modi's mother during the 'Voter Adhikar Yatra' held in Bihar. Singh has called for robust legal repercussions against those responsible.

In recent years, Singh has repeatedly expressed concern over the deterioration of public discourse standards, a point he reiterated during his farewell speech in the Rajya Sabha. The recent incident, involving a 25-year-old resident of Darbhanga who has since been arrested, has fueled political tensions with the BJP taking to the streets in protest.

While the Congress-led INDIA bloc contends the accused is unaffiliated with their parties, Prime Minister Modi has voiced his personal grievance, questioning the rationale behind the attack on his late mother, a non-politician. The incident underscores ongoing political friction and the often volatile nature of public political exchanges.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Allahabad High Court Reserves Verdict on Rahul Gandhi's U.S. Remarks Case

Allahabad High Court Reserves Verdict on Rahul Gandhi's U.S. Remarks Case

 India
2
Putin Suggests Peace Talks for Ukraine Amid Military Tensions

Putin Suggests Peace Talks for Ukraine Amid Military Tensions

 Global
3
Biometric Attendance Revolutionizes Railway Operations

Biometric Attendance Revolutionizes Railway Operations

 India
4
Revolutionizing Payments: The Fed's Upcoming Innovation Conference

Revolutionizing Payments: The Fed's Upcoming Innovation Conference

 United States

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Cloud computing supercharges business performance in digital era

From opportunity to risk: How AI is redefining modern journalism

Behavioural gaps in cybersecurity leave organizations exposed

AI booms as carbon ally, but energy demands threaten climate progress

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025